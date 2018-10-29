Video: Footage shows Gerard Pique sending message to Barcelona fans over Sergio Ramos abuse

Sunday’s 5-1 defeat to Barcelona was embarrassing enough for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, and Gerard Pique of all people was on hand to offer him support during the game.

The pressure was already on Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui after his side’s poor recent form, and so the heavy defeat to their bitter rivals won’t have helped his cause in keeping his job.

However, the players must also take responsibility for the result at the weekend, as they were out-classed by their ruthless rivals who take advantage of their troubles and secured a convincing win.

Nevertheless, while the Barcelona fans began to single out Ramos for abuse as a corner was to be taken, Pique showed his class and sportsmanship by telling them to stop, as seen in the video below.

Sunday would have been painful enough for the Madrid captain, and his embarrassment would have been compounded by the chants from the stands at the Nou Camp.

However, he can seemingly rely on his compatriot to stand in his corner and know when things overstep the line and clearly he didn’t feel it was a particularly classy thing to do from the Barcelona fans to aim the abuse at their rival.

Instead, he showcased his own class with the gesture…