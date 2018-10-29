Video: Prolific Mauro Icardi pounces for Inter vs Lazio, Marcelo Brozovic doubles lead with fine strike

Inter knew a win over Lazio on Monday night could take them level with Napoli in second place, and they took a commanding lead in the first half to set themselves well on the way.

It was that man Mauro Icardi who gave them the lead at the Stadio Olimpico, as the 26-year-old bagged his seventh goal of the season in just 11 appearances as he continues to be a decisive figure for the Nerazzurri.

On hand to tap in after some fine team play, it was a perfect example of the Argentine forward possessing natural goalscoring instincts to be in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net.

However, there was real quality in Inter’s second, as seen in the video below, as Marcelo Brozovic produced a fine finish from distance to double his side’s lead and put them firmly on course to return to Milan with all three points.

It was a nightmare opening 45 minutes for the hosts, as after their heartbreak in this corresponding fixture last season, they would undoubtedly have been desperate to deal a blow to Inter. On the basis of the opening 45 minutes, that doesn’t look like happening…

Lovely team goal from Inter – finished by Icardi. Lazio 0-1 Inter. Watch Live with @elevensports_uk https://t.co/NsHf3HyWeQ pic.twitter.com/xn3sMsVQaq — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 29, 2018