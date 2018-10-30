AC Milan, Juventus transfer boost: Target to snub €8m-a-year contract offer to open door to exit

AC Milan and Juventus have both been paired with a move for Adrien Rabiot, and reports claim that they could be handed a major transfer boost.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the French capital, making 219 appearances for the club since making his breakthrough in 2012.

With a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree so early in his career, he would be an asset for any side, but PSG are at real risk of losing him with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, he’s set to reject a new contract renewal offer worth €8m-a-year, as it’s suggested that that he will seek a new challenge elsewhere.

With that in mind, both Milan and Juventus are specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties and so if the French international’s wish is to leave PSG, it could give them a major boost in their pursuit.

It remains to be seen if PSG opt to sell in a cut-price January deal to avoid losing Rabiot for nothing, or if they allow him to run down his contract in the hope that an agreement can eventually be reached.

Either way, Milan and Juve will undoubtedly continue to monitor the situation closely, as they could have the opportunity to snap up a quality player next year.

Given the lack of quality and depth at Gennaro Gattuso’s disposal, with the Milan coach continuing to rely heavily on his favoured trio of Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura and Franck Kessie, a move for Rabiot would make sense.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, they are expected to welcome Lucas Paqueta in the New Year to bolster their midfield and so adding Rabiot to the mix too would be a serious move in the right direction for the Rossoneri as they chase Champions League qualification.

With regards to Juventus, with Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira not getting any younger, snapping up a player like Rabiot could be an excellent long-term solution in midfield.

The Bianconeri of course also have the ability to offer an opportunity of winning major trophies immediately given that they’re chasing an eighth consecutive Serie A title while also looking a real contender for the Champions League this season.