Brazilian footballer Daniel Freitas found dead in street in horrific case

In what is a gruesome story coming out of Brazil, it’s been reported that Brazilian footballer Daniel Freitas was found dead in the street with some horrific wounds.

The 24-year-old has spent loan spells with the likes of Coritiba, Ponte Preta and Sao Bento as he failed to establish himself at Sao Paulo.

According to 9news, he was found ‘almost beheaded and had his genitals severed’ in an horrific case, which will now undoubtedly lead to a murder investigation.

A police officer was quoted saying: ‘The man had two deep cuts on his neck, his head was nearly beheaded and his genitals were severed”.

At this stage, the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear but as noted above, the likely investigation into the matter will surely shed further light on it with the hope that those responsible are brought to justice.