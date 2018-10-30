Confirmed AC Milan squad vs Genoa: Key man missing, injured ace recovers

AC Milan face Genoa on Wednesday night, and Gennaro Gattuso’s squad has been confirmed with Giacomo Bonaventura failing to get the nod.

The 29-year-old missed the win over Sampdoria on Sunday with an injury, and clearly he hasn’t recovered in time to feature in midweek either.

In turn, Gattuso will undoubtedly miss his presence in the team with his creativity through the middle, with Diego Laxalt potentially now in line to keep his place on the left flank in a 4-4-2 system.

Bonaventura has scored three goals and provided an assist in 10 games so far this season, and so his absence will be a blow for Milan with the reliance likely to be on Suso once again to provide the service for the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone.

Meanwhile, there was better news for Gattuso as Davide Calabria has been named in the squad despite limping off at the weekend with an ankle problem.

Whether or not he starts remains to be seen, with stalwart Ignazio Abate on hand to step in if necessary while Andrea Conti is back involved with the squad.

With that in mind, there’s mixed news for Gattuso on the injury front as he hopes his side can pick up another three points which would take them into the top four in Serie A in the battle for Champions League qualification.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, centre-half Mattia Caldara is expected to be ruled out of action for three months after picking up a serious issue which in itself is a major blow for Milan.