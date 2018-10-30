Barcelona will take on Cultural Leonesa in their Copa Del Rey clash on Wednesday, and coach Ernesto Valverde could be set to ring the changes.

The Catalan giants will be on a high after their big win over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, but with a busy fixture schedule coming up, Valverde will need to rotate and rest key individuals.

Based on his squad selection, as seen below, it would appear as though he’s set to make a number of changes as several young players from Barcelona B have been called up and will be hopeful of getting a chance to impress.

However, as seen in the countless tweets below, some fans are desperate to see both Malcom and Ousmane Dembele start as the attacking duo have struggled so far this season to cement their places in the starting line-up.

Malcom has totalled just 25 minutes of football so far this season after arriving in the summer, while Dembele couldn’t find space in the XI despite Lionel Messi missing the last two games through injury.

With that in mind, it could be the ideal time for Valverde to try other options and give the pair a chance to shine, while the likes of Carles Alena, Riqui Puig, Inaki Pena and Chumi will all be hoping to get some playing time to gain experience at senior level and prove their worth.

Time will tell if the fans below get their wish, but with Messi still sidelined and no Luis Suarez or Philippe Coutinho called up, it looks inevitable that Malcom and Dembele will get their shot together and the pressure may well be on for them to not let the chance slip them by…

start dembele and malcom — ed (@spededuardo) October 30, 2018

