BBC Sport editor Dan Roan has been forced to apologise after being caught on film making offensive remarks as others gathered round to pay their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha yesterday.
The Leicester City owner was tragically killed in a helicopter accident on Saturday evening and the whole club and city have been shaken by events.
MORE: Video: Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire among Leicester stars at King Power Stadium to pay tribute to late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Roan, however, can be heard in the video clip below suggesting Srivaddhanaprabha had a ‘mistress’ on board the helicopter with him, and made a sarcastic quip about him being a ‘family man’.
While it’s not easy to make everything out, the conversation can be heard in the second video below:
#lcfc pic.twitter.com/0OMu55aByO
— Blue Fox (@Blue_Fox1884) October 29, 2018
Roan later issued an apology on Twitter, though he has unsurprisingly been met with plenty of angry responses from Leicester fans…
Just want to say sorry for some comments made in a private, off-air conversation earlier with a colleague. Absolutely no offence intended
— Dan Roan (@danroan) October 29, 2018