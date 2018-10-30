Dele Alli is known for being a bit of a joker, and he delighted a number of Tottenham fans with his little wave at the end of this new contract announcement video.
The England international has been confirmed today as putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Spurs, despite some fans being worried about the notable absence of manager Mauricio Pochettino.
MORE: Many panicked Tottenham fans are asking the same thing about Mauricio Pochettino after club announcement
Watch the video below as Alli makes reference to an old clip of him waving to the camera during a training session that tickled many fans and remains something of a viral meme to this day…
? A message from @dele_official…#COYS pic.twitter.com/PMIL7x7NIJ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 30, 2018
Here’s the original clip if you’re confused about what any of the above means…
Wave goodbye to the champs dele! pic.twitter.com/gZP8ZKRE7I
— Eames (@BenjiiLDN) October 24, 2018
The wave still gets me every time ??
— england nt (@englandsdaily) October 30, 2018
Yes. #DeleWave pic.twitter.com/zbiecLhqOJ
— Smallclone (@Smallclone) October 30, 2018
Thank you very much Dele. You've made my day ??
— Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) October 30, 2018
— Neves7 (@nevesyboy) October 30, 2018
WE GOT ALLE pic.twitter.com/rJLZFFptV1
— ? (@Paik_97) October 30, 2018