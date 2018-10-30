Dele Alli is known for being a bit of a joker, and he delighted a number of Tottenham fans with his little wave at the end of this new contract announcement video.

The England international has been confirmed today as putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Spurs, despite some fans being worried about the notable absence of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Watch the video below as Alli makes reference to an old clip of him waving to the camera during a training session that tickled many fans and remains something of a viral meme to this day…

Here’s the original clip if you’re confused about what any of the above means…

Wave goodbye to the champs dele! pic.twitter.com/gZP8ZKRE7I — Eames (@BenjiiLDN) October 24, 2018

The wave still gets me every time ?? — england nt (@englandsdaily) October 30, 2018