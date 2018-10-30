Juventus face Cagliari on Saturday night, but coach Massimiliano Allegri could have various injury concerns heading into the encounter.

The Bianconeri will also have one eye on their clash with Man Utd in the Champions League next week, with the Turin giants undoubtedly desperate to be as close to full strength as possible to maintain their perfect start to their European campaign.

However, firstly they’ll be hoping to preserve their lead at the top of the Serie A table, but it remains to be seen what team Allegri is able to put out.

As reported by Sportmediaset, while the Italian tactician received a boost with the news that Mario Mandzukic stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury, there are still doubts hanging over Sami Khedira, Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini with the latter duo working away from the rest of the group.

Juventus haven’t managed to win seven consecutive Serie A titles without an impressive level of quality and depth in the squad, and so Allegri will be confident in his ability to find the solutions to cover any potential key absences.

Nevertheless, particularly given the importance of Mandzukic, Khedira and Chiellini to his team, he’ll hope that the trio can fully recover as quickly as possible to return to being fundamental pieces in his puzzle.

Juve have won nine of their 10 league games so far this season as they sit six points clear at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, they are well ahead in Group H in the Champions League as a win over United next week would seal their place in the knockout stages.

With games coming thick and fast though, the Turin giants will need all their key figures as the campaign progresses if they wish to compete on various fronts.