Juventus set to clash with Inter in transfer market over €30m Serie A defensive ace

Juventus and Inter have reportedly set their sights on the same transfer target and could clash over the possible signing of Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen.

The 22-year-old arrived from FC Twente last year, but after a slow start to life in Italy, he has emerged as a key figure for the Blucerchiati so far this season.

SEE MORE: Juventus transfer news: Jorge Mendes meeting could open door for marquee signing, plus major swap deal touted

Andersen has made 11 appearances already this campaign, more than his total tally from last year, and so that would suggest that he forms a crucial part of Samp’s plans moving forward.

That is backed up by the fact that they boast the joint-second best defensive record in Serie A, and so coach Marco Giampaolo will undoubtedly be eager to avoid seeing his defensive line broken up any time soon.

However, according to Calciomercato, they could come under increasing pressure to keep Andersen, as it’s suggested that both Juventus and Inter are interested in the Dane, who is said to now be valued at around €30m which is a figure that is likely to continue to rise as the campaign goes on.

Beyond Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij, the Nerazzurri don’t have the greatest of depth at centre-back, with stalwarts Miranda and Andrea Ranocchia on hand to step in if necessary. Given that they are 34 and 30 respectively, long-term solutions could be required sooner than later to offer quality and depth.

The same could be said of Juventus despite their incredible success in recent years, with Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli all over the 30 mark now.

Although coach Massimiliano Allegri can still call upon the likes of Medhi Benatia and Daniele Rugani, it could be an area that they look to address before too long to offer long-term replacements and that is where Andersen could fit in.