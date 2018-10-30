Juventus are being linked with two marquee signings as the Turin giants seemingly continue to explore ways to strengthen their already talented squad.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are already aiming for a staggering eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, while they’ve started their Champions League campaign in ominous form too.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer will undoubtedly take them closer to achieving their objectives both at home and in Europe, but it seems as though they will continue to look to strengthen where possible.

According to Sportmediaset, agent Jorge Mendes is expected to have a meeting with Bayern Munich in December to sort out the future of James Rodriguez, with Juventus said to be ready to swoop in the event that he opts to leave the Bavarian giants.

Although he made a positive impact last season, the 27-year-old has managed just three goals and two assists in 10 appearances so far this season as Bayern have struggled under Niko Kovac.

While he has become a more prominent figure in recent weeks, should the reported unrest continue, it remains to be seen if Juve are given a chance of a major signing to add real creativity and quality in the final third.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only huge transfer that they’re being linked with making as Tuttosport note how Alex Sandro could appeal to Man Utd which in turn sets up an intriguing possibility of a swap deal for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe during his previous stint in Turin, but he has since struggled to replicate that on a consistent basis in a second spell with the Red Devils.

Further, he whipped up plenty of discussion after conceding earlier this season that he isn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford, as noted by The Guardian.

A return to Italy could see him return to his best, but with talk of a loan deal in January with an obligation to buy in the summer said to be unappealing to United, as per Tuttosport, the inclusion of Sandro in discussions could perhaps change the complexion of the situation and convince the club to sell their prized superstar.