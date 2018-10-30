Karius’ foul-mouthed response on social media after being linked with early return to Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius addressed rumours he will have his loan spell at Besiktas cut short in January with a profane message on Instagram.

The German goalkeeper became infamous for a series of calamitous errors at Anfield last season, culminating in a horrifying display against Real Madrid in the Champions League final back in May.

Karius made two inexplicable errors in the match which gifted Madrid a 3-1 victory and ultimately lost the 25-year-old his place in the team, with Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson brought in from AS Roma to replace him during summer transfer window.

The Reds misfit was sent out on loan to Beskitas soon after and he has fared little better in Turkey, again struggling to convince between the sticks with several more shaky moments which have cost the team goals.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Karius has been heavily linked with an early return to Liverpool as a result of his poor form, but he has taken to social media on Tuesday to dismiss the rumours with a foul-mouthed response.

Only Karius can complain about the media on a social media platform? pic.twitter.com/BYWxjKXQsu — XS23 (pinned tweet) (@CalvesLikeShaq) October 30, 2018

The much-maligned ‘keeper posted the statement ‘Coffee first, media’s b*****t second’, suggesting that the speculation is false and that he will remain in Turkey until next summer.

In his absence, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength, joint top of the Premier League after ten matches with Manchester City having conceded just four goals this term.

If Karius is to ever revive his career on Merseyside he needs to start proving his worth at Beskitas and putting the disappointment of that performance against Madrid behind him, which seems to have badly affected his confidence.

At his young age, he still has plenty of time to prove his doubters wrong, but it is high time he let his actions on the pitch do the talking, rather than rising to any bait on social media platforms.