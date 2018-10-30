Manchester United placed ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in running to seal shock Manchester City transfer raid

Manchester United are listed by bookies Ladbrokes as being among the main front-runners to seal the surprise transfer of Manchester City outcast Leroy Sane.

The 22-year-old was one of City’s star performers as they romped to the Premier League title last term, and has long been regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in Europe since his days at previous club Schalke.

However, this season has seen Sane fall out of favour with Pep Guardiola, appearing in eight of the club’s ten league matches, with only four of those not being from the bench.

Sane was once an unused sub in City’s win away to Tottenham last night and it’s little surprise Ladbrokes are now discussing the prospect of the Germany international moving on.

Remarkably, it seems a move to a Premier League rival could be a decent shout if you fancy a bet on Sane’s next club…

Leroy Sane to Manchester United, Arsenal or Liverpool?

While Bayern Munich and Juventus are listed as joint 3/1 favourites, City’s rivals United are not far behind, with Ladbrokes currently offering odds of 7/2 that he switches the Etihad Stadium for Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund are next, priced at 4/1, followed by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Sane’s struggling for game time at City and while two European giants head the betting for his signature, the latest odds suggest there’s every chance he won’t have to travel very far at all for his next club.”

Here are the Sane next club odds in full:

Bayern Munich – 3/1

Juventus – 3/1

Manchester United – 7/2

Borussia Dortmund – 4/1

Arsenal – 6/1

Liverpool – 8/1

United could certainly do with the pace, skill and intelligent play of Sane in their struggling attack right now, with Alexis Sanchez not looking at all convincing in recent times, while Marcus Rashford has also gone downhill.

The youngster would also undoubtedly be a great fit at Arsenal, who could do with an injection of quality and more ambition in the transfer market as they look to continue a strong start under Unai Emery, who took on the tough job of replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger this summer.

Liverpool perhaps have the least need for Sane, which makes sense as they’re lowest of the main linked clubs above at 8/1, though of course one can imagine their German manager Jurgen Klopp would jump at the chance to work with one of his country’s biggest talents and raid a Premier League title rival in the process.