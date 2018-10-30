Liverpool hijack winger’s contract talks with transfer approach

Liverpool have reportedly attempted a hijack of contract talks between Iker Muniain and his club Athletic Bilbao with a transfer approach for the winger.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who can play right, left or sometimes central, is set to be out of contract with his current club at the end of the season and is perhaps unsurprisingly attracting interest.

Marca, with translation from the Metro, claim Liverpool have already made an approach to snap the player up now, with the skilful Spaniard certainly looking an ideal potential addition for the Reds.

Liverpool already have plenty of quality in attack so are not exactly in urgent need of signings, but it’s not often a player of Muniain’s quality gets themselves into a situation like this.

Whether he arrives on a free or on the cheap, the La Liga man could prove a bargain for any club that manages to snap him up if he cannot be persuaded to renew with Bilbao.