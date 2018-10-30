Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has found himself in the thick of it today as a woman on Twitter appears to have evidence of him behaving extremely inappropriately towards her.

While some have accused the Twitter user of faking the pictures, there looks to be a lot of ammunition there to attack Alexander-Arnold with as he seemed to make strong advances towards her, which she branded ‘disgusting’, when she asked for a simple birthday message for her Liverpool-supporting partner.

One of the top young players in Europe, Alexander-Arnold has been a revelation for Liverpool since breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis last season, but this incident could bring him down in many people’s estimations.

The England international seems, from the exchanges shown, never to actually give the woman in question the birthday message she asked for, whilst frequently making advances at her despite her being pregnant with someone else’s child.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this is exactly as it seems, but it’s attracted plenty of interest on social media today and one has to question why anybody would go to such lengths to put together something like this if it weren’t genuine.

There is also a photo shown of what looks quite clearly like Alexander-Arnold, though some have raised questions over whether that is indeed a verified Snap Chat account.

UPDATE:

The user in question has since locked her account, having tweeted moments earlier that she’d deleted the original tweet as she was worried about her privacy.

A few people have also started flagging up this old Liverpool tweet from September, which is…interesting, to say the least…

TAA’s reaction when Henderson says “is your missus pregnant?” has me in stitches. https://t.co/Xs0oBCA2um — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile, yet another update has emerged from this Twitter user Gemma claiming to have spotted some detail that suggests the pictures have been faked.

Would someone really go through all that effort for little potential gain, leading to ultimately locking her Twitter account after receiving tons of abuse? Well, some people are a bit weird, so who knows.

Equally, would Alexander-Arnold really be foolish enough to do all that when it would be so easy for someone to expose him?

Have a look at the pictures below and decide for yourselves…