Jose Mourinho fuming with Ed Woodward after snub from Manchester United transfer chief

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reported to be fuming with club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for pulling out of a meeting over transfer targets at the last minute.

The Portuguese tactician and Woodward were due to meet to discuss possible targets for the January transfer window, before Woodward had to cancel late on, according to the Sun.

Relations between the pair have been rumoured to be strained for some time, with United failing to get much done in the summer transfer market, leaving them seemingly ill-prepared for the 2018/19 season.

After the Red Devils’ poor start it seems increasingly clear new additions are needed, and there have been more encouraging reports from the Guardian among others suggesting Mourinho will now get around £100million to spend this winter.

Still, the Sun suggest not all is well, and fans will be frustrated to hear of more complications behind the scenes as the team clearly needs to improve, with everyone pushing in the same direction.