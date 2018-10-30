Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy was a very lucky boy in last night’s game against Tottenham, as the video below shows.
The Frenchman was in a tussle with Tottenham ace Erik Lamela and totally lost his temper as he tried swinging a punch in the Argentine’s direction.
MORE: Video: Excellent work from Raheem Sterling sets up Riyad Mahrez to score Man City opener vs Tottenham
Luckily for both of them, he wasn’t really that close to making any contact, but the intent was certainly there.
Mendy is known for being a bit of a lovable character and is always a good laugh on social media, but he showed a nasty side here and is lucky not to have been punished.
? Benjamin Mendy qui perd son sang froid sur cette action défensive. On peut dire qu'il a eu de la chance bizarrement. Lamela semble lui porter trois coups de suite sur l'arrière du crâne … pic.twitter.com/sGdwcyFBI9
— La loi du Foot (@laloidufoot) October 30, 2018