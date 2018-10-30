Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy was a very lucky boy in last night’s game against Tottenham, as the video below shows.

The Frenchman was in a tussle with Tottenham ace Erik Lamela and totally lost his temper as he tried swinging a punch in the Argentine’s direction.

Luckily for both of them, he wasn’t really that close to making any contact, but the intent was certainly there.

Mendy is known for being a bit of a lovable character and is always a good laugh on social media, but he showed a nasty side here and is lucky not to have been punished.