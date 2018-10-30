Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly already agreed his club’s first piece of January transfer window business with a deal for Exequiel Palacios.

The Argentinian youngster is set to sign a deal to move to the Bernabeu before being loaned back to his current club River Plate until next summer, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet suggests this deal is very much in place, and some members of the Madrid squad are not too pleased with the incoming signing as they’re unsure it’s what the team needs.

Real have made a terrible start to the season and sacked manager Julen Lopetegui over the weekend, with no new full-time replacement yet in place.

Palacios’ inexperience means he’s not able to strengthen the team straight away, and that does little to fix some very glaring problems in this squad.

Still, the 20-year-old looks a promising talent for the future so could at least one day prove an astute piece of business if this deal does in fact go through as Don Balon seem so confident it will.