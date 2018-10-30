Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly facing a month out of action with a thigh injury as things go from bad to worse for the Spanish giants.

Eurosport report that the France international looks likely to be out for the next month or so, which follows a nightmare weekend for Real Madrid as they were hammered 5-1 by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

That result also saw their manager Julen Lopetegui sacked, with Santiago Solari placed in charge on an interim basis as speculation goes on about who’s going to come in next.

Varane will be a big loss for Solari and whoever ends up coming in, with the 25-year-old long proving a vital part of Los Blancos’ defence.

Madrid have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, though luckily they won’t have to face sides as good as Barca every week.

Their next few games look a little more forgiving, but Varane’s absence for a month is bound to hit them hard if he does end up being out for quite that long.