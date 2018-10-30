Real Madrid plot audacious January transfer swoop for former Barcelona star

Real Madrid are interested in signing Real Betis centre-back Marc Bartra when the transfer window reopens after Christmas.

Madrid’s turbulent start to the 2018-19 campaign culminated in the sacking of Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui on Monday, who left the Santiago Bernabeu with the club sitting in 9th in the La Liga table after 10 matches.

A 5-1 drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday at the Camp Nou sealed his fate and now club president Florentino Perez is already looking ahead to January with a view to bringing in fresh reinforcements.

According to Don Balon, one man high on his list is Betis defender Bartra, who has racked up 28 appearances for Los Verdiblancos since his January move from Borussia Dortmund.

If Madrid did swoop for his signature in the new year, it would be an audacious bid to land a player who began his career at Barcelona, featuring 92 times in total for the senior team between 2010 and 2016, albeit never managing to establish himself as a first-team regular.

If the Spaniard were to agree on a deal with Los Blancos it would surely not go down well with his former club, but he has the experience of playing in La Liga and Europe to add real quality to the club’s defensive ranks.

At 27 years old Bartra is approaching the prime years of his career and perhaps he would relish one last chance at the big time, having impressed for Betis at the start of the season.

Madrid need to strengthen in a number of areas if they are to challenge for major trophies over the next few months and if they could land the ex-Barca star in January, he would fit into the squad nicely alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.