Struggling Chelsea loanee won’t be sent back in January, decision touted next summer

Despite struggling to make a positive impression during the early part of his loan spell with AC Milan, Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will reportedly remain until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has made eight appearances so far this campaign, starting all three Europa League games, as he has been used as a depth option by coach Gennaro Gattuso thus far.

However, after several poor displays and an inability to make a positive impact for the Rossoneri which culminated in him being hauled off at half-time against Real Betis last week, it’s fair to say that his loan switch to Italy has been anything but successful to this point.

Despite that though, Calciomercato report that Milan don’t intend on cutting his loan spell short and won’t send him back to Chelsea in January which in turn means he’s expected to see out the season and remain until the summer when his loan deal expires.

That gives him an opportunity to prove his worth to Gattuso if he can rediscover his confidence and best form, but time will tell if he can do enough to warrant Milan turning his move into a permanent one.

Given Maurizio Sarri allowed him to leave and the fact that Bakayoko doesn’t appear to fit into the Italian tactician’s plans given his preference for technical quality and possession-based football, the French international will surely be desperate to convince Milan in order to avoid returning to west London.

He surely has some way to go in doing that though even if he won’t be sent back in January, as Gattuso has ultimately used him due to a lack of options and in necessity to offer others a rest as Milan look to compete on various fronts this season.