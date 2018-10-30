This impressive statistic highlights Aubameyang’s dazzling October for Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal every 28 minutes on the pitch this month, taking his tally to nine in all competitions.

The Gabon forward has been in inspired form for the Gunners at the start of the 2018-19 campaign and has forged a deadly partnership with Alexandre Lacazette.

Between them, the pair has 14 goals already this term, as Unai Emery’s men have secured seven wins out of ten in the Premier League to earn a place in the top four.

Aubameyang has been the star man in October, as highlighted by an impressive statistic Arsenal’s official Twitter account has posted on Tuesday, which states that he managed to average a goal every 28 minutes over the last four weeks of fixtures.

Auba averaged a @PremierLeague goal every 28 minutes and 48 seconds in October ? @Aubameyang7pic.twitter.com/VMsCYa9uXm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 30, 2018

In fact, the 29-year-old striker has actually managed to find the net with each of his last six shots on target in the league, once again proving himself to be one of the most effective poachers in English football.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January, Aubameyang has scored 19 goals in 26 appearances overall and seems to be thriving in the Premier League, despite the relentless pace of the game and physical nature of opposition defending, much to the delight of Arsenal fans.

Emery has used the African hitman as a substitute for much of his tenure at the club so far, but if he continues this dazzling vein of form the Spanish boss will have no choice but to start him week in week out, with a busy run of fixtures coming up over the winter period.

Next up for Arsenal is a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Blackpool at the Emirates on Wednesday and supporters will surely be hoping to see Aubamenyang add one or two more goals to his ever-growing tally if he features.