Real Madrid prepare transfer shake-up under Antonio Conte that could majorly benefit Manchester United

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell rumoured Manchester United transfer target Toni Kroos as they prepare to make changes to the squad under possible new manager Antonio Conte.

Conflicting reports are coming out about the former Chelsea boss at the moment following Julen Lopetegui’s sacking being officially confirmed on Monday.

The Independent are among the sources suggesting Conte is no longer looking the major favourite due to doubts over some players about the potential appointment.

However, unlike many other top coaches at the moment, the 49-year-old is currently out of work and available, whilst also looking ideal to get Madrid back on track after a terrible start to the season.

Don Balon suggest a move for Conte is still on the cards and that Florentino Perez is planning to deliver the Italian tactician the signing of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen to replace Toni Kroos.

This could be good news for Manchester United, who look light in midfield after a poor start to the season themselves, with Don Balon reporting that Kroos is attracting interest from the Red Devils and other big clubs.

The Germany international seems the ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, bringing quality on the ball, intelligence and experience to Old Trafford if he does join.