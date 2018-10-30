Unai Emery tipped to launch £8m swoop to address problematic Arsenal position

Unai Emery has made a positive start to life at Arsenal, but he could reportedly be eyeing some reinforcements in January to bolster his squad.

The Gunners are currently unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, winning 11 of those as they’ve climbed back into the top four in the Premier League and have made a positive start in the Europa League.

SEE MORE: Arsenal injury news: Unai Emery expected to be without six stars vs Blackpool

In turn, Emery will be pleased with what he’s seen from his side thus far after a difficult start, but as noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, the Spanish tactician continues to face a real problem at left-back with the likes of Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal battling injury setbacks.

That has led to Granit Xhaka being deployed in that role in recent outings, and for a club looking to compete at the highest level to win trophies, that clearly isn’t going to be a long-term solution for the north London giants.

Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal will be checked ahead of the @Carabao_Cup cup clash with Blackpool. Mo Elneny and Hector Bellerin have been ruled out of the tie along with Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) October 30, 2018

With that in mind, The Sun report that Arsenal are eyeing an £8m bid for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico to solve that issue and to provide a potential long-term solution given that the Argentine international is still only 26 years of age.

Whether or not he has the physicality and overall quality required to flourish in the Premier League is debatable, but he certainly has experience at a high level to suggest that it could be a sensible addition for Arsenal to sort out what continues to be a problematic position.

This isn’t the first time Kolasinac and Monreal have struggled with injury setbacks, and so perhaps it is time to find a player to push them down the pecking order and to have a reliable presence in the starting line-up.