What Jose Mourinho EXPECTS in January window, favourites for £100m-rated STARLET

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho reportedly expects the club to finally deliver him a defender in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese tactician was left hugely frustrated over their failure to do so this past summer, and given that they’ve gone on to concede 17 goals in just 10 Premier League games, that would suggest that his concerns were warranted.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the United boss now expects a defender to arrive in the New Year to address the problem, with Tottenham ace Toby Alderweireld touted as the most likely solution given various other targets have turned down the move or are otherwise unavailable.

Given his experience of playing in the Premier League as well as the quality that he possesses coupled with the fact that his contract situation could lead to a cut-price deal, the Belgian international could be a great addition for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, United have also seemingly received a massive boost as they’ve been named as favourites to sign £100m-rated starlet Jadon Sancho, as per Teamtalk.

The 18-year-old, who is a former Man City youth product, is enjoying a great year at Borussia Dortmund thus far, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 13 appearances in all competitions as he continues to prove that with playing time, he’s certainly worth the investment.

Whether he’s worth the £100m is another debate entirely, but the report would suggest that Man Utd have a great chance of bringing him back to England.