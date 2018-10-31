Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has sent a classy message of support to his old club, saying he feels happy when they win under his successor Unai Emery.

The French tactician stepped down at the Emirates Stadium after 22 years in charge earlier this year, with Emery taking on the difficult job of replacing him in north London.

So far, however, the Spaniard seems to be doing a decent job of things, with the Gunners recently going on an eleven-game winning run in all competitions before last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

While few would have predicted that Arsenal would be serious title contenders this season, they remain just four points off the top at the moment and look like making good progress in their minimal requirement of finishing in the top four again.

Wenger is enjoying seeing his old team do well under Emery and believes they now look in a good shape to challenge for the title after the changes he’s made that have led to a much-improved record in away games – an area they struggled badly in in Wenger’s final season.

‘I am a supporter. When Arsenal win, I am happy. I still want Arsenal to win matches,’ Wenger is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

Asked about winning the title, he answered: ‘Yes, why not?

‘You know, when you look at the last season we have had at home, we had championship form because we won 15 games, two draws and two defeats. It was away from home where we were not so good.

‘But the quality is there – we went to the League Cup final and the semi-finals in the Europa League, which we could have won, but the strength of the team was there.’