Chelsea consider transfer swoop for Premier League midfielder amid doubt over future of CFC trio

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as he rejects the offer of a new contract with the east Londoners.

The Metro claims the Blues are keen on the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has become a key player for Manuel Pellegrini’s side in recent times.

Rice could even be available on a free transfer in the near future as his current deal with West Ham is due to expire at the end of next season.

Chelsea could do with strengthening in midfield as it’s suggested they could make a number of changes in that department soon.

According to the Metro, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater could be sold, while it’s not yet clear if Mateo Kovacic’s loan from Real Madrid will be made permanent.

Chelsea did well to strengthen in midfield this season by bringing in Kovacic and Jorginho, but there does seem some room for more improvement in that department.

With Rice looking one of the top young players in the division and seemingly not ready to renew with West Ham as the Metro claim he’s rejected a new contract, he could be the ideal signing for CFC.