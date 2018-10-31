Frank Lampard is set for an emotional Stamford Bridge return as his Derby County side take on Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The Rams are in fine form in the Championship at the moment and their reward for knocking Manchester Utd out in the last round is something of a dream tie as Lampard returns to his former club – this time as a manager..

Live Streaming Options:

The Rams dispatched Manchester United and Lampard’s former manager Jose Mourinho in the last round and will be looking to cause another giant killing on the road.

Derby have lost just once in nine games in all competitions, but will face their toughest test yet.

Under Sarri Chelsea are yet to lose a single game in all competitions and head into Wednesday’s clash having scored 12 goals in their last four outings. Even with the inform Eden Hazard Chelsea bagged four goals at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Blues are 23/20 to score 3 or more goals.

Chelsea v Derby Teams:

Chelsea: Caballero, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Morata, Willian

Derby: Carson, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone, Huddlestone, Mount, Wilson, Waghorn, Lawrence, Marriott

Sarri, again, may not risk Hazard and Pedro could also miss the midweek clash having been forced off with a stomach pain in the win over Burnley.

That means a start for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The England midfielder had had limited playing time so far this season, but bagged four goals in four days following a hat-trick in the Europa league on Thursday followed by a late strike on Sunday so looks an attractive betting proposition.

The midfielder is 11/4 to score anytime.

Mason Mount, on loan from Chelsea, has been given permission to play against his parent club. But the youngster, who is flourishing under Lampard, could miss the game through injury.

Jack Marriot has scored four goals for Derby so far this season and he’s 17/4 to score anytime while Welsh youngster Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool has impressed recently, firing in a stunner against Manchester Utd as well as bagging a superb free kick for Wales last time out.

Chelsea are 1/4 to see off their Championship opponents within 90 minutes, and they’re 6/4 to win both halves.

Derby meanwhile are 11/1 to win in 90 minutes and the draw is available at 5/1.

This could be a fairy tale for Lampard, and although Chelsea are undoubtedly massive favourites this is after all the Carabao Cup. Lampard is sure to want to impress with his Derby side at his old stomping ground..

We’re happy to throw a speculative punt at the Derby to Win/Both Teams To Score Market, which pays around 20/1.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware