Video: Chelsea star reveals bizarre thing Maurizio Sarri refuses to do in every game

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed one bizarre thing that manager Maurizio Sarri refused to do in every single game.

The Italy international followed Sarri from Napoli to Chelsea this summer and has proven a superb signing for the Blues after making a great start in the Premier League.

So Jorginho knows Sarri as well as anyone in this squad and offered an amusing insight into life under the 59-year-old.

Apparently, Sarri is hugely superstitious and refuses at any time to touch the match ball on the day of a game, even if it comes his way and his team could do with it going back into play quickly.

Whatever works for him – and Chelsea fans can’t really argue that everything he’s done has worked out pretty well so far this season!