Real Madrid players have reportedly been communicating with Chelsea striker and former Los Blancos man Alvaro Morata about prospective new manager Antonio Conte.

The Spain international was signed for Chelsea by Conte last season, and was one of many players to struggle under the Italian tactician in a disappointing 2017/18 campaign at Stamford Bridge.

According to Don Balon, Morata has discussed the difficulty of working under the strict and demanding Conte with several members of the Madrid dressing room, causing what has been described as a ‘panic’ among the squad.

The Independent have been among a number of outlets claiming the European champions may have gone cold on hiring Conte due to player power.

Santiago Solari has been placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui this week, and it remains to be seen what Real plan to do next.

Morata’s warnings may have damaged Conte’s hopes of landing the vacant job at the Bernabeu – and this may cause a smirk or two among Blues supporters who got fed up with the Italian towards the end of his time in west London.

Maurizio Sarri ended up replacing Conte at CFC this summer and has made a superb start with largely the same squad that looked so demoralised last season.