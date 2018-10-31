How to buy Chelsea football tickets

New Chelsea manager has got Eden Hazard back to his best again and more importantly the club back at the summit of the Premier League table challenging for the title following a dismal league campaign under Antonio Conte last term.

Do you want to get yourself down to Stamford Bridge or even on the road to support the team you love throughout the 2018-19 season? If so, here’s our handy guide of how you can purchase Chelsea football tickets from now onwards.

GET YOURSELF A TRUE BLUE MEMBERSHIP

Chelsea’s True Blue Memberships are arguably the most popular method fans use to buy football tickets to watch the club play because of the diversity of people they are available to and the different options of membership.

There are six different types of Memberships: Ticket Only (£26, two-year £48), Magazine (£36), Original (46) for teens (£22), juniors (£22) and the disabled – giving a wide range of supporters the chance to claim their Chelsea football tickets.

The Ticket Only Membership simply gives fans priority access to football tickets, as well as costing £5 less than when non-members purchase them. If you want a monthly magazine delivered to your door as well as those benefits, then the Magazine Membership is the one for you at just £10 more.

At £46, the Original Membership is the most expensive. For that price, you get a Yearbook, a member’s DVD, member’s calendar and member’s pen, as well as the priority and discounted Chelsea football tickets.

BECOME A SEASON TICKET HOLDER

The cheapest adult season ticket you can buy at Chelsea is up there with the priciest in the Premier League at £750, whilst the dearest would put you back £1250.

Nevertheless, this is another way to secure your Chelsea football tickets for the 2018-19 campaign but is a method only used by the club’s hardcore supporters who want to go week-in, week-out.

There are also disabled supporters’ season tickets available. These fans must fill out application forms and supply proof of disability during each close-season to ensure their place at the Bridge is renewed each year.

You can also get yourself a hospitality season ticket at Stamford Bridge which you’d have your football ticket for every home game of the season, but also the privilege of wining and dining in an official box before and after the team plays.

LOOK INTO HOSPITALITY PACKAGES

Living abroad? That doesn’t matter one bit! Thomas Cook Sport offer an excellent range of General Admission and Hospitality Football Tickets along with a one-night hotel stay if you’re travelling to London from afar.

Prices vary and can cost between £169 and £780, but that totally depends on what fixture you’re wanting to attend and what is offered as part of the hospitality package.

Thomas Cook packages tend to include the following: A one-night stay in a nearby hotel, breakfast, an official Chelsea football ticket in a reserved luxury padded seat located in the East Stand middle tier, access to the famous Captain’s Bar Lounge and a free matchday programme.

EARN LOYALTY POINTS

Chelsea members also partake in a Loyalty Point System and are awarded five points straight off the bat if they renew or enrol before a certain date every year.

Members are allocated 40% of all away match football ticket allocations and loyalty points can be used for said away games, cup semi-finals and finals at a neutral ground – so the more games you go to as a member means the better chance you have in bagging yourself a ticket to roar on the team in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

OUTSIDE OF THE CLUB

If you struggle to buy Chelsea football tickets through the club, there are always official and un-official ticket exchanges which mean you can snatch up other supporters’ tickets for matches they can’t attend.

Or you can purchase football tickets and hospitality packages through secondary ticketing websites which offer the best prices for the biggest clubs in the country.