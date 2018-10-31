Players pessimistic about club keeping Manchester United managerial target

Tottenham players are reportedly concerned about the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino amid links with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to the Telegraph, members of the Spurs squad seem to fear Pochettino will be tempted to accept a move away to a bigger club as United and Real seem the main names showing an interest, while past links with Chelsea are also mentioned.

The Argentine has worked wonders in his time with Tottenham and it’s little wonder bigger names would be interested given the amount he’s been able to work on such a tight budget.

However, it makes sense that Pochettino’s patience may also start to wear thin as Spurs failed to make any signings this summer when at least some investment was surely needed to keep up their fine recent record.

While the former Southampton boss has done well to raise the games of players like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and numerous others, it’s clear some more additions were needed as their rivals around them continue to spend huge amounts.

Many will be surprised Pochettino has stayed as loyal to Tottenham for this long, so it makes sense that the Telegraph now claim some inside the club are concerned he may finally move on.

Real Madrid just sacked Julen Lopetegui and could do with a big-name appointment, while United continue to look unconvincing under Jose Mourinho.