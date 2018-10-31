Manchester United and Chelsea in battle to seal transfer of €40million Real Madrid star

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the big names reportedly ready to fight it out for the transfer of Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself since moving to Madrid from Real Sociedad in the summer and may now be available, according to sources in Spain.

Don Balon claim Real could accept around €40million for Odriozola after his lack of impact at the club so far, with United and Chelsea mentioned as being among his admirers, along with other Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham.

From United’s point of view, Odriozola could well be a smart signing for a reasonable fee to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing and off-form Antonio Valencia.

Diogo Dalot was also signed at right-back in the summer, but hasn’t played a great deal yet, most likely due to his age and inexperience.

For Chelsea, Odriozola could be a wise move to strengthen the right-back position after Victor Moses’ slip down the pecking order since Maurizio Sarri took over at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta now looks to be first choice on that side, but the Spaniard has operated in a variety of roles in his time with the Blues and arguably looks more suited to something more central, with Odriozola a more natural attacking option down the flanks.