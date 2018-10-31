Manchester United cleared to seal world class £62million transfer that could change the course of their season

Manchester United are reportedly chasing the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and have been handed the boost that he’s available for just £62million.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest the club are more than willing to clear the France international to leave for the right price as they plan to make changes in defence this January.

Don Balon also cite other reports, like one from the Guardian, that have claimed United manager Jose Mourinho will be given around £100m to strengthen his defence this winter.

Varane certainly seems an ideal addition for MUFC after his strong performances down the years, having first made his breakthrough at the Bernabeu during Mourinho’s time in charge.

The 25-year-old’s form has perhaps taken a bit of a hit this season, however, though he’s far from the only player.

Still, Don Balon suggest Real want to make a change at the back and that looks like being good news for United, who could land a top player at the prime of his career who already has plenty of experience under his belt.

Varane has won the Champions League four times with Madrid, as well as this summer’s World Cup with France, so could be important to help the Red Devils finally get their hands on major silverware after their post-Sir Alex Ferguson struggles.

United are currently weak in defence and if they could land a player of Varane’s calibre in the middle of the season it could do wonders to change their fortunes in the second half of the campaign.