Santiago Solari to promote Real Madrid wonderkid after falling ‘in love’ with attacker

Real Madrid’s interim manager Santiago Solari is reportedly set to promote Vinicius Junior to the first-team as he’s fallen ‘in love’ with the Brazilian forward.

This is the claim of Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report on a number of changes Solari could make after being put in temporary charge to replace the sacked Julen Lopetegui.

The Argentine clearly rates Vinicius highly, as it’s suggested the 18-year-old could come in at the expense of more experienced attacking players like Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez, whom the report states look set for the axe.

Madrid fans don’t often see youngsters promoted from within at the Bernabeu, but Vinicius looks an exciting talent and it could prove a wise move for the club to build for the long term.

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, Real were unable to land a big-name replacement, so it may be that their finances are not what they were.

There is also increased competition from the Premier League these days, with many rich clubs in England buying a number of the world’s best players and driving up prices.

Solari certainly seems ready to shake things up anyway, though it remains to be seen how long he’ll be in the job as the club will surely try to bring in a more experienced name soon.