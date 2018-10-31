Menu

Santiago Solari sister pics: Introducing the new Real Madrid manager’s stunning supermodel sibling Liz Solari

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Google searches for ‘Santiago Solari’ sister have soared ever since the Argentine was named interim Real Madrid manager.

And it’s no wonder – as we’ve scoured the web for the very finest pictures of the stunning Liz Solari just for your viewing pleasure.

MORE: Sofia Suescun gallery: Hottest pics of WAG ‘having affair with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’

Many of these are on Solari’s sister’s Instagram page, where the gorgeous model has over 245,000 followers.

It’s hard to believe she’s related to Santi – who, no offence, isn’t exactly Olivier Giroud now is he?

sexy liz solari

Santiago Solari sister Liz is an absolute stunner

liz solari pic

Liz Solari has a collection of similarly sizzling snaps

liz solari naked

Santiago Solari’s sister certainly loves the camera!

solari sister

Santiago Solari has just been named Real Madrid interim manager

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Prev Page
More Stories Liz Solari Santiago Solari