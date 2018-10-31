Santiago Solari sister pics: Introducing the new Real Madrid manager’s stunning supermodel sibling Liz Solari

Google searches for ‘Santiago Solari’ sister have soared ever since the Argentine was named interim Real Madrid manager.

And it’s no wonder – as we’ve scoured the web for the very finest pictures of the stunning Liz Solari just for your viewing pleasure.

Many of these are on Solari’s sister’s Instagram page, where the gorgeous model has over 245,000 followers.

It’s hard to believe she’s related to Santi – who, no offence, isn’t exactly Olivier Giroud now is he?