(Photo) John Terry pays heartfelt tribute to Frank Lampard ahead of Chelsea return with Derby County

Chelsea legend John Terry has paid a heartfelt tribute to his old Blues team-mate Frank Lampard ahead of tonight’s game in the Carabao Cup.

The former England defender will know how much this return to Stamford Bridge means for another player who spent the bulk of the peak of their career with the west London giants.

Chelsea fans are bound to give Lampard a great reception as he returns this evening as Derby Country manager, and Terry seems as excited about it s any another CFC supporter.

Here’s his Instagram tribute below with a photo of Lampard and another ex-Blue Jody Morris…