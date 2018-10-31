Menu

Video: Alessio Romagnoli scores magnificent goal in dying moments of AC Milan vs Genoa

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli made up for his earlier own goal against Genoa in spectacular fashion by scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Milan all three points.

Earlier in the second half a mistake from Tiemoue Bakayoko – who is currently on loan from Chelsea – led to Romagnoli turning the ball into his own net.

Romagnoli made up for his earlier misfortunes with a bizarre volley in the 91st minute after a long ball from Ignazio Abate was punched out to the edge of the box by the Genoa goalkeeper.

Check out a video of Romagnoli’s dramatic late winner which had shades of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike below:

Romagnoli’s volley was truly magnificent, it appeared as though Romagnoli had an audacious swipe at lobbing the ball back into the box, the centre-back would never have imagined that his shot/cross would hit the back of the net.

Gennaro Gattuso will be over the moon with the fact that his struggling side have come away with three points thanks to a almighty stroke of luck.

