Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi is quickly turning into a wonderkid under the tutelage of boss Unai Emery, the teenager produced an amazing assist for Stephan Lichsteiner.

In the 34th minute of the tie the Gunners were able to break the deadlock when Guendouzi showed spectacular vision to play the ball over the top of the defence from 25 yards out into Lichsteiner who lunged forward and poked the ball into the back of the net.

This was Lichsteiner’s first goal for Arsenal, the veteran right-back joined from Juventus in the summer.

Check out Guendouzi’s magnificent assist to Lichsteiner below:

Guendouzi looks like he could have a bright future at Arsenal for many years to come.