Gary Cahill had a moment to forget when he made two horrific blunders which led to Derby striker Jack Marriott levelling the scores at 1-1.

Cahill’s blunder came only 4 minutes after Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal against his parent club to give the Blues the lead..

Cahill played a pass into midfield which was easily intercepted by Derby’s Tom Huddlestone who drove forward and played in Marriott courtesy of a shocking slip from Cahill which allowed the frontman to be played in.

Check out a video of the goal below:

GOAL DERBY Chelsea gift possession to the Championship side and Jack Marriott fires Derby level Watch on Sky Sports Football & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/0fgjpaQCgf pic.twitter.com/JO7Y22henf — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2018

Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea has certainly been an exciting one so far.