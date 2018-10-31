Menu

Video: Gary Cahill makes terrible mistake which sees Frank Lampard’s Derby score

Gary Cahill had a moment to forget when he made two horrific blunders which led to Derby striker Jack Marriott levelling the scores at 1-1.

Cahill’s blunder came only 4 minutes after Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal against his parent club to give the Blues the lead..

Cahill played a pass into midfield which was easily intercepted by Derby’s Tom Huddlestone who drove forward and played in Marriott courtesy of a shocking slip from Cahill which allowed the frontman to be played in.

Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea has certainly been an exciting one so far.

Frank Lampard returns to Chelsea as Derby manager

Tonight is a change for Lampard who is returning to Chelsea. this time in the opposition dugout as Derby manager.

