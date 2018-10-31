There was horror early on for Derby’s Fikayo Tomori in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea when the defender scored an own goal against his parent club.

Only five minutes into the match-up 20-year-old Tomori turned the ball into his own net after Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta delivered a low cross into the box.

See More: Chelsea consider transfer swoop for Premier League midfielder amid doubt over future of CFC trio

Check out a video of the disastrous own goal below:

OH NO! The worst possible moment for Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori who misjudges and slices in to his own net. Watch on Sky Sports Football & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/0fgjpaQCgf pic.twitter.com/IYrg7FrVjH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2018

This evening’s fixture is a momentous occasion with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge after taking his first job in management with Championship side Derby.

This was certainly not the impression Tomori was hoping to have on Chelsea fans when he returned to Stamford Bridge with Derby.