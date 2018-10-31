Menu

Video: Horror as Derby’s Fikayo Tomori scores disastrous own goal against parent club Chelsea

There was horror early on for Derby’s Fikayo Tomori in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea when the defender scored an own goal against his parent club.

Only five minutes into the match-up 20-year-old Tomori turned the ball into his own net after Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta delivered a low cross into the box.

This evening’s fixture is a momentous occasion with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge after taking his first job in management with Championship side Derby.

Tonight is a change for Lampard who is returning to Chelsea. this time in the opposition dugout as Derby manager.

This was certainly not the impression Tomori was hoping to have on Chelsea fans when he returned to Stamford Bridge with Derby.

