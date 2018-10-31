Menu

Video: Petr Cech gets away with making a shocking mistake for Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech managed to get away with making a shocking mistake for Arsenal this evening in their Carabao Cup tie against League One side Blackpool.

Cech was brought into the starting line-up after a month-long layoff after the 36-year-old suffered an injury in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Watford at the end of last month.

It all went wrong for Cech when he received a back pass, the veteran goalkeeper attempted to trick his way out of trouble and it nearly ended in disaster.

Cech was tackled by a pressing Blackpool player and Blackpool put the ball into the back of the net but fortunately it was ruled offside.

The former Chelsea stopper was very fortunate not to concede as a result of his blunder and this latest mistake will give Unai Emery fresh concerns as to who he should start in goal for Arsenal.

