Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech managed to get away with making a shocking mistake for Arsenal this evening in their Carabao Cup tie against League One side Blackpool.

Cech was brought into the starting line-up after a month-long layoff after the 36-year-old suffered an injury in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Watford at the end of last month.

It all went wrong for Cech when he received a back pass, the veteran goalkeeper attempted to trick his way out of trouble and it nearly ended in disaster.

Cech was tackled by a pressing Blackpool player and Blackpool put the ball into the back of the net but fortunately it was ruled offside.

Check out a video of Cech's blunder below:

The former Chelsea stopper was very fortunate not to concede as a result of his blunder and this latest mistake will give Unai Emery fresh concerns as to who he should start in goal for Arsenal.