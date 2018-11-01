AC Milan transfer news: €15m defensive solution eyed, Barcelona star on radar

AC Milan were dealt a huge blow earlier this week with the news that centre-half Mattia Caldara has been sidelined for months with an injury.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old is expected to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury.

That leaves coach Gennaro Gattuso dangerously short at the back, with Mateo Musacchio and captain Alessio Romagnoli expected to continue as the first-choice pairing, with just Cristian Zapata as a viable alternative.

As seen in Wednesday night’s win over Genoa though, the Rossoneri also have the option of going to a back three which could be a short-term solution.

Nevertheless, according to Calciomercato, a defender is on their list of targets and that individual is Sao Paulo’s Rodrigo Caio who is said to have a €15m price-tag.

The 25-year-old has accumulated plenty of experience for club and country, and so it would arguably be a sensible addition to add quality and depth, with a likely viewpoint that he will act as back-up when Caldara returns to full fitness.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only area in which Milan could strengthen in the New Year, as Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona ace Denis Suarez is also on their radar.

Having made just one appearance so far this season, the 24-year-old may well need to seek a fresh challenge to advance his career if he continues to struggle for playing time at the Nou Camp.

Given Milan’s lack of depth in that department with Gattuso relying heavily on the likes of Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie and Giacomo Bonaventura, Suarez would certainly be a welcome addition for them.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, there are now also fears over Biglia’s injury setback, and so Suarez could be a very valuable signing in January as they continue to pursue Champions League qualification.