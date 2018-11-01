Arsenal ready to gamble on transfer of Brazilian forward

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer for Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Junior.

The 18-year-old is thought of as one of the biggest prospects in world football right now but is struggling to get a look-in in the Los Blancos first-team at the moment.

Given the competition for places up front at the Bernabeu this perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, with clubs now reportedly queuing up to take the young attacker on loan.

Among those, according to Don Balon, is Arsenal, who could battle some La Liga sides and other big names around Europe such as Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

Madrid could benefit from allowing Vinicius a temporary move away in order to help his development, with the teenager surely too good to be playing for their B team even if he’s not quite ready for the senior side.

It’s interesting to see Arsenal linked with an attacking player given they have a number of strong options in that area, but Vinicius could be another exciting addition even if only on a short-term basis.

The Brazilian may well prove an upgrade on the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi in Unai Emery’s attack, and he’ll no doubt be eager to show what he can do after struggling in Spain.

It’s a win-win situation for the Gunners if they manage to snap him up, as if he doesn’t impress they would have no obligation to keep him permanently anyway.