Arsenal team news: Blow for Unai Emery, star ruled out vs Liverpool

Arsenal face a crunch clash with Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, but Unai Emery will have to do without the services of midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The Gunners host Jurgen Klopp’s men at the Emirates on Saturday evening, as they’ll be hoping to extend their 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Man Utd, Chelsea transfer boost as Arsenal inform influential ace of decision in face-to-face meeting

Emery’s side have been in great form, albeit question marks remain over them in defence particularly, and that will certainly be tested against Liverpool who continue to set the pace at the top of the standings.

Guendouzi, 19, has been quite the surprise so far this season as few would have expected him to feature so prominently for Arsenal having now made 12 appearances in all competitions.

There is no doubt that the youngster brings a great deal to the team when he plays, but as confirmed in the tweet below from the official Carabao Cup Twitter account, the Frenchman will now sit out against Liverpool, rather than miss the quarter-final clash with Tottenham due to his red card against Blackpool on Wednesday night.

In the short-term with Saturday’s game in mind, it’s a blow for Arsenal. However, on a more positive note, Emery will be pleased to have his midfield starlet available for selection for the crunch showdown with Tottenham next month.