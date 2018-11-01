Arsene Wenger drops big hint on return as he eyes first managerial job since leaving Arsenal

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed his intention to return to management in the New Year, but his next destination is not yet known.

The veteran tactician left the Gunners at the end of last season, and after spending so many years in north London, he is evidently enjoying a break from the game for the time being.

However, despite turning 69 last month, the Frenchman has now revealed that his intention is to return to management in the early part of next year, although he conceded that he doesn’t know what job it will be.

What he did confirm though, is that it is highly unlikely to be in England given his ties with Arsenal as it would undoubtedly be difficult for him to adapt and manage elsewhere having spent so long with the Gunners.

“Certainly at the beginning of 2019,” he told Sky Sports, as per Goal.com. “At the moment I’m having a good rest and I watch football a lot. I said many times maybe the best way is not to be in England because I spent so much time at the same club it would seem odd to go somewhere else.”

Real Madrid are currently in the market for a long-term successor for Julen Lopetegui after he was sacked earlier this week, although it remains to be seen if interim boss Santiago Solari can hold onto that position in the coming weeks and months.

Beyond that, there is a lack of available jobs at the highest level, albeit several coaches are under pressure following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

There is of course also the possibility of Wenger taking on an international job. Given his experience, knowledge and desire, it’s unlikely that he’ll be lacking offers as he is seemingly ready to return to football in 2019.