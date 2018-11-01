Barcelona ready to replace star player with bargain €40million transfer

Barcelona are reportedly planning for the future as they’re tempted by a transfer swoop for €40million-rated Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Don Balon, the prolific Pole is being looked at as the ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, who, despite his recent hat-trick heroics in the El Clasico win over Real Madrid, has started to show signs of being past his best in recent times.

Piatek looks the ideal player to come in at Barca and play an understudy role to begin with at the Nou Camp as Suarez remains first choice for a little longer.

The talented 23-year-old could then eventually take Suarez’s place after learning from the Uruguayan and settling in at the club, adjusting to their tactics and playing style.

Piatek joined Genoa as a relative unknown this summer from Polish side Cracovia, and has become an instant hit in Serie A, scoring an incredible 13 goals in his first 11 games for the club in all competitions.

It seems only a matter of time before bigger clubs start to take notice of that kind of form, and Don Balon’s latest report suggest he’s firmly on Barcelona’s radar.