Video: Manchester City’s Brahim Diaz scores second goal of the night against Fulham

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has got his second goal of the evening and the second of his City career in tonight’s Carabao Cup game against Fulham.

The 19-year-old’s deflected effort gave Pep Guardiola’s men the opener in the first half, and he’s now bundled in another one in the second period to surely make the game safe.

City haven’t been at their very best this evening, but Fulham haven’t offered much either at the Etihad Stadium, with the favourites looking set to stroll through now.

Here’s a clip of Diaz’s second goal of what will no doubt be a very memorable evening for him…