Chelsea keen on transfer of £70million star Real Madrid are actively trying to offload

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as his future at the Bernabeu looks in doubt.

The Blues could benefit from Real’s willingness to offload Asensio as the Spain international could be offered to them in a swap deal involving Eden Hazard, according to Don Balon.

While CFC will not want to see Hazard leave, time is running out for them to receive an acceptable offer for the Belgian as he nears the end of his contract.

Hazard would be able to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of next season and Asensio plus cash would surely be a decent option for Chelsea to take up at this moment in time.

Asensio looks a top talent and one who could especially shine under Maurizio Sarri, whilst also surely enjoying more regular playing time to aid his development in west London.

Don Balon state Madrid value him at around £70million, and that they feel they could do with cashing in on him now or using him in a deal like one for Hazard soon in case his value dips.

Real are not known for bringing through young players too often, instead preferring to sign big names like Hazard, and it seems Asensio could be the latest victim of that strategy.

Chelsea, on this occasion, could stand to benefit from that in a big way, though.