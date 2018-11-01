Italy World Cup winner facing PRISON sentence amid MAFIA links

A furious Vincenzo Iaquinta has slammed the decision to hand him a two-year prison sentence after it was said he illegally held firearms for the ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

The 38-year-old enjoyed great spells with Udinese and Juventus in a playing career that also saw him form a key part of the Italy squad that won the World Cup in Germany in 2006.

However, his life is set for a very negative turn it seems after a court in Reggio Emilia concluded that Iaquinta had unlawfully held firearms and was linked with the mafia group.

As noted in his comments below though, he was furious to be even connected with them let alone to be said to have anything to do with them, but it now remains to be seen if he does indeed spend time in jail.

“We don’t even know what ‘Ndrangheta means in our family,” Iaquinta screamed at reporters. “It’s ridiculous. They’ve ruined my life for nothing, because I am Calabrian; because I’m from Cutro.

“I’m a world champion. I’m proud to be Calabrian. We’ve not done anything because we don’t have anything to do with ‘Ndrangheta. It’s killing me, for my family and my children, without having done anything. It’s a disgrace.”

With his father also implicated in the case, Iaquinta’s nightmare could be set to get a lot worse regardless of whether or not he continues to plead his innocence.